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The Brief A woman was arrested in Trinity County after allegedly driving in circles through a pasture before breaking into a nearby home to take a shower. Deputies recognized the vehicle from the earlier pasture report and found the suspect inside the residence's bathroom. Stella Baker faces a felony burglary charge and four drug possession charges after deputies allegedly found methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine in her vehicle.



A woman accused of driving in circles through a pasture before entering a nearby home and taking a shower remains in custody on a $60,000 combined bond following her arrest Wednesday afternoon, according to jail and sheriff’s office records.

Homeowner finds burglar in the shower

Stella Lynn Baker, was arrested at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, by the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office, records show.

What we know:

Deputies first responded to the Ghost Branch Road area Wednesday after receiving a report of someone driving in circles through a pasture, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. A short time later, deputies were called to a nearby residence on a report of a burglary in progress.

At the home, deputies recognized the vehicle from the earlier report and learned that the person had entered the residence and was found in the shower. A search of the vehicle turned up illegal narcotics, authorities said.

Jail records list five charges and individual bond amounts totaling $60,000:

Burglary of a habitation: $20,000 bond.

Four counts of possession of a controlled substance: $10,000 bond per count.

Sheriff’s officials identified the substances as methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin and cocaine.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Trinity County sits roughly 90 to 100 miles north of downtown Houston and about 175 miles southeast of Dallas.