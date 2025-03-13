Woman assaults postal worker with weed eater, Harris County Constables say

article

date 2025-03-13



A lawn worker was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury after she was accused of attacking a postal worker with a weed eater on Wednesday.

Weapons Disturbance in Spring

What we know:

Deputies were called to the 23600 block of Willow Haven Dr. in Spring, Texas around 4 p.m. on Wednesday for a weapons disturbance.

When deputies arrived, they learned a lawn worker, identified as 50-year-old Margarita Avila, was weeding the grass by a cluster mailbox when a postal worker asked if she could step back because the debris was blowing on her while she was delivering the mail.

Deputies say the lawn worker was asked a second time to step back and was tapped on her shoulder.

According to a Harris County Constable, Precinct 4 news release, that is when Avila is accused of attacking the postal worker with the weed eater, leaving multiple welts on the postal worker's arm and body.

Avila was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail.

She has been charged with Assault-bodily injury. Her bond has been set at $100.