A woman was flown to a hospital and a man was detained after a shooting near Tomball on Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 9100 block of Cascade Basin Falls, near Kuykendahl Road and West Rayford Rd.

Harris County Constables have not said what may have led to the shooting or who pulled the trigger.

The names of those involved have not been released.