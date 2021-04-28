Woman, 29, fatally shot at north Harris County apartment

article

The sheriff’s office says the deadly shooting of a 29-year-old woman in north Harris County may be domestic violence-related.

Deputies and EMS responded to a call at an apartment complex in the 17100 block of Hafer Road around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office says a neighbor found the woman unresponsive on the floor of her apartment.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say it appeared she had been shot multiple times.

The HCSO Homicide and Crime Scene Units responded to the scene and are conducting the investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, the early stages of the investigation have revealed the case to likely be a domestic violence-related incident.

Investigators are in the process of positively identifying a suspect.

Authorities are speaking with witnesses and reviewing any available surveillance video.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the HCSO Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers.