Witnesses sought after two pets were shot in NW Harris County

article

Deputies with the Precinct 5 Animal Crimes Unit are investigating after the shooting of two dogs in Northwest Harris County.



Authorities said they received a call regarding two pets, Bailey and Bear, which had gotten loose on the morning of Tuesday, November 17, near Schiel Road and Mueschke Road between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Authorities said with the help of a GPS tracker on one of the dogs, they located Bear onsite where he died.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS



Bailey was shot in the leg and almost made it back home. Bailey was taken to the emergency room and survived.



FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

No official leads have been generated yet.



If you know anything, contact (832) 927-6700.