Ice Storm Warning
until SUN 6:00 PM CST, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Houston County
4
Winter Storm Warning
until SUN 6:00 PM CST, Southern Liberty County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Matagorda County, Inland Jackson County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County, Inland Harris County, Waller County, Colorado County, Montgomery County, Grimes County, Washington County, Brazos County
Extreme Cold Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Galveston Island, Southern Liberty County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Matagorda County, Inland Jackson County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County, Chambers County, Inland Harris County, Waller County, Colorado County, Montgomery County, Grimes County, Washington County, Brazos County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Houston County
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 6:00 PM CST, Galveston Island, Inland Galveston County, Chambers County

Houston winter storm: H-E-B store hours Sunday; Walmart

By
Published  January 25, 2026 5:30am CST
Houston Winter Storm 2026
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • Several stores will be open on Sunday in case you need last-minute groceries or items amid the winter storm.
    • H-E-B has listed if certain stores will operate at adjusted hours.
    • Walmart has shared an interactive map with which stores will be open.

HOUSTON - If you're in need of last-minute groceries or need to grab something quick, there are still several stores open with adjusted hours amid the winter storm.

H-E-B store hours

According to H-E-B, here are their listed store hours for the weather:

All Houston H-E-B, Joe V’s Smart Shop, and Houston Mi Tienda stores:

  • Sunday, January 25: 8 a.m. to regular closing hours
  • Monday, January 26: regular store hours

H-E-B store locations in Carthage, Lufkin, Livingston, Crockett, Bryan 1, Bryan 3, College Station 1, College Station 2, College Station 3, Brenham, Columbus:

Sunday, January 25: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Monday, January 26: 8 a.m. to regular closing hours

Walmart store hours

The Source: Information provided by H-E-B and Walmart websites.

Houston Winter Storm 2026Food and Drink