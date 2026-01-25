Houston winter storm: H-E-B store hours Sunday; Walmart
HOUSTON - If you're in need of last-minute groceries or need to grab something quick, there are still several stores open with adjusted hours amid the winter storm.
H-E-B store hours
According to H-E-B, here are their listed store hours for the weather:
All Houston H-E-B, Joe V’s Smart Shop, and Houston Mi Tienda stores:
- Sunday, January 25: 8 a.m. to regular closing hours
- Monday, January 26: regular store hours
H-E-B store locations in Carthage, Lufkin, Livingston, Crockett, Bryan 1, Bryan 3, College Station 1, College Station 2, College Station 3, Brenham, Columbus:
Sunday, January 25: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Monday, January 26: 8 a.m. to regular closing hours
Walmart store hours
