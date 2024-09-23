The Brief A 13-year-old student has been charged for making social media threats against multiple schools in Willis ISD, raising serious safety concerns. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities stressing that threats of violence will not be taken lightly and emphasizing the importance of community cooperation.



A 13-year-old student from Lynn Lucas Middle School has been charged for making threats against Willis High School, Brabham Middle School, and Lynn Lucas Middle School on Snapchat. The student, who did not have access to firearms, faces a charge of making a terroristic threat, classified as a third-degree felony.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are still looking into the motive behind the threats. The student’s parent is cooperating fully during this process.

Local officials emphasize that threats of violence are serious and will lead to consequences. They want the community to understand that such actions are not taken lightly and highlight the importance of accountability for maintaining a safe school environment.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office expresses gratitude to students, families, educators, and the entire Willis ISD community for their cooperation during this situation. Their support played a vital role in addressing the matter quickly.