Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
from THU 4:13 AM CDT until THU 10:00 AM CDT, Chambers County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula
5
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 12:30 PM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 1:30 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Wind Advisory
from THU 7:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County

Will a face mask protect me, or just the people near me?

Published 
Health
Associated Press

Evidence shows masks may help avoid severe illness, even if you get COVID-19

Researchers and scientists are now learning that not only does wearing a mask reduce viral transmission, but it may also help you avoid major illness, even if you end up contracting the novel coronavirus.

Does a face mask protect me, or just the people around me?

It likely provides protection for both.

Studies on the new coronavirus and other germs show wearing a mask helps stop infected people from spreading disease to others. Evidence also suggests that masks may offer some protection for the people wearing them.

RELATED: 'I'm begging you': US surgeon general pleads with Americans to wear face masks amid virus surge

The virus spreads from droplets people spray when they cough, sneeze or talk. Surgical or cloth face masks can block most of those particles from spreading.

While some droplets may still spread out, wearing a mask could reduce the amount, providing a benefit to others. Research shows people don’t get as sick when exposed to smaller amounts of virus, said Dr. Monica Gandhi, a virus expert at University of California, San Francisco.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL â AUGUST 26: Crowd of people, with their masks, are seen in the central region of the city on August 26, 2020 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In Brazil, the worldâs second worst-hit country after the US, the death toll climbed to 11

Expand

And masks may protect the people wearing them by reducing the amount of droplets from others that might make contact with them.

In two U.S. food processing plants where masks were required and infection clusters occurred, Gandhi noted that most workers who developed COVID-19 had mild illness or no symptoms.

Research on a different coronavirus has also found low infection rates among people who frequently wore masks in public.

Experts say masks are particularly important with the new coronavirus because infected people can be contagious even if they don’t have symptoms.