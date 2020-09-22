Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from WED 6:34 AM CDT until SAT 5:30 AM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Brazoria County, Brazoria County, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Galveston County, Galveston County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until WED 8:15 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Harris County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 8:57 PM CDT until TUE 11:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 7:49 PM CDT until TUE 11:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Waller County
Coastal Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Chambers County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula
River Flood Warning
from WED 12:07 AM CDT until WED 2:00 PM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
until WED 2:40 PM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 11:00 PM CDT, Harris County
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Waller County, Wharton County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 7:01 PM CDT until TUE 11:00 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Galveston County, Harris County
Rip Tide Statement
from TUE 10:39 AM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula

Wife claims husband tried to strangle her father before deadly shooting

Krystal Rhodd says Michael Rhodd was bipolar and tried to strangle his father-in-law Friday night after attending the vigil for his murdered daughter Sierra Rhodd. She said that’s when her father shot and killed Michael Rhodd in what he claims was self-defense.

HOUSTON - The wife and mother of two people shot to death last week in northwest Houston told FOX 26 more details of what she believes led up to the death of her husband at the hands of her father. Krystal Rhodd says Michael Rhodd was bipolar and tried to strangle his father-in-law Friday night after attending the vigil for his murdered daughter Sierra Rhodd. She said that’s when her father shot and killed Michael Rhodd in what he claims was self-defense.

The family attorney, JB Bobbitt told FOX 26 Krystal’s 74-year-old father is innocent.

“The suggestion that Michael Rhodd’s death was anything other than a tragedy—was anything other than an accident—needs to stop,” said Bobbitt.

Krystal says after her father killed her husband in self-defense, he returned home to Michigan. He had flown to Houston to attend his granddaughter’s vigil.
Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say Michael’s death is still under investigation and the case will be presented to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office for a grand jury review.

FOX 26 interviewed Michael Rhodd several times in the days leading up to his death, as he begged the public for answers in his daughter’s murder. Today, no one is charged in Sierra Rhodd’s murder. An 18-year-old suspect was charged last week before the judge dropped the charge for lack of evidence.
Deputies say the Rhodd family home was riddled with bullets from up to three or more shooters on the night of September 13.

Deputies are still trying to solve the murder. They say Sierra’s 15-year-old brother was the intended target in the shooting.

The family attorney says Sierra’s brother and mother are still in danger.

“This family continues to receive explicit threats to their lives as recently as yesterday,” said Bobbitt. “They have been the subject of these threats for months. They need protection. They need safety, and that’s the family’s primary concern today, and until these violent criminals are off the streets once they’re identified, then they won’t have that safety.”

Bobbitt declined to answer questions about what caused the threats to begin months ago, although before his death, Michael Rhodd told FOX 26 he believed the shooters were after his son because his son was involved in a couple of street fights and won.

Detectives need the public’s help to solve the case. If you have information that could help lead to an arrest, call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.