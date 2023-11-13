The Wichita Falls Police Department is seeking assistance in locating Krystelle Ward, a 12-year-old Hispanic girl who ran away from her home.

Courtesy of Wichita Falls Police Department

Krystelle is 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 90 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen at 1129 Harlan in Wichita Falls around 4:00 p.m. on November 13.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Family members suspect she may be with a 28-year-old man and believe the pair is headed towards Houston. The name of the companion is not released at this time.

The police have assigned case number 23-110538 to Krystelle's disappearance and urged the public to report any information immediately.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

If you have any details, please call 9-1-1 and provide as much information as possible.