Why Texas Latinos voted for Donald Trump | Texas: The Issue Is

Latinos, long considered a foundational component of the Democratic Party's prospects in the Lone Star State, abandoned the progressive ship in mass during the 2024 election.

Overall, Republicans saw a 28 percent gain among Texas Latinos from 2020 to 2024.

In men, that number was 40 percent.

Republicans hope the staggering shift away from Texas Democrats is permanent.

State Rep. Mano DeAyala, R-Houston, talked with FOX 26's Greg Groogan about the GOP's gains.

State Rep. Mano DeAyala

Rep. Mano DeAyala: "We're seeing the voters coming out in droves. For the first time in modern history a Republican president has won the Hispanic vote statewide. That's amazing."

Greg Groogan: "That is cataclysmic for the Democrats. It's landscape changing for Republicans. Is it a one and done? How do you hold that?"

DeAyala: "Well, that's the concern, is this a one and done? Did the stars align in so many reasons to make this happen? Or is this a progression that we see continuing? I think it's the latter."

Groogan: "The Democrats presented a message heavily weighted on abortion rights and failed to defend their policy on the border, failed to defend their policy on transgender issues."

DeAyala: "It's this welfare state mentality. It's this, what am I going to do for you? Not what I can help you do for yourself. It is the, let's go focus more on those that are here undocumented than the people that are citizens and residents here and the list goes on. All of that resonates. If you have the message and the right message. The truth ultimately prevails, and I think in this election cycle it did."

Groogan: "Folks would much prefer an environment in which they can thrive and prosper on their own, versus asking for some type of support, aid or handout from the government. Do you agree with that?"

DeAyala: "A vast majority of Texans agree with that. It's basically when you define American exceptionalism, that's really what it is. I look in the mirror, I don't look to the government and that is how I'm going to have my livelihood. The government's job is to get out of the way and let opportunity abide for us to prosper and succeed. There's a few, and I called them the kind of the super-educated elite, that feels like they have to play the parent and say I know what's best for you. Let me let government do this for you. That's a Band-Aid that's temporary and usually causes more harm than good."

Groogan: "Our mutual friend Bill King met with some Mexican-American lawmakers from South Texas who felt compelled to remain in the Democratic Party for a while, but said they were tolerated. Their pro-life positions were tolerated within a party that looked down on them because of that. Do you think this opens up an opportunity that [Rep.] Ryan Guillen took?"

DeAyala: "Ryan Guillen didn't leave his party necessarily, his party left him. And you hear that over and over, you have [Houston State Rep.] Shawn Thierry, who left the Democrat Party and other. What you're seeing here are are Democrats, especially in South Texas, in the valley, that say, you know what, I align more with the Republican Party, you're not seeing it the other way around."

Groogan: "Are Latinos in Texas just tired of waiting?"

DeAyala: "If we as a party do not capitalize on these gains that we had this last cycle, and I don't mean next election cycle, I mean tomorrow. If we don't continue to build on that, shame on us."

