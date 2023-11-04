FOX 26 virtual correspondent Riva Houston delivers the stories to look out for this week, Nov. 6-12.

Learn more about the stories below.

Donald Trump set to testify

Former President Donald Trump is expected to take the witness stand on Monday in his New York civil fraud trial. His daughter Ivanka Trump is also scheduled to testify on Wednesday. After her testimony, the defense will start calling witnesses.

Election Day

Texans will head to the polls on Tuesday to vote for local leaders, city and county issues and propositions to amend the Texas Constitution. Residents in Houston will be electing their next mayor. We have a guide with everything you need to know to cast your ballot.

Supreme Court to hear gun issue

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a Texas case that has now made it legal for someone with a domestic violence restraining order against them to keep their guns. The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a federal law earlier this year, saying it's unconstitutional to take away accused abusers' guns after a restraining order is granted.