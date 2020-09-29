Whataburger offers new Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Hatch Green Chili Bacon Burger

article

Whataburger is serving up two new menu items for customers looking to spice up their next meal.

For a limited time, Whataburger will offer a Spicy Chicken Sandwich and a Hatch Green Chili Bacon Burger.

The fast-food chain describes the Spicy Chicken Sandwich as a “meticulously marinated” crispy chicken filet. It is served on a toasted four-inch bun with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mayo.

“We can’t wait for our guests to enjoy this extremely flavorful new, limited-time sandwich,” Rich Scheffler, Whataburger Vice President of Marketing and Innovation, said in a release.

Hatch Green Chili Burger at Whataburger (Photo: Whataburger)

The Hatch Green Chile Bacon Burger is described as two fresh all-beef patties served on a five-inch toasted bun with Hatch green chiles, two types of cheese, bacon and mayo.

“For all our Hatch green chile fans out there, you know how great they are. If you’ve never had Hatch green chiles, this is a great introduction,” Scheffler said.

Whataburger, which is headquarted in Texas, operates more than 840 locations in 10 states.

