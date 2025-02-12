article

Due to the second bankruptcy filing for JOANN, the crafts and fabrics chain, the company is set to close 500 of the approximately 850 stores across the country.

According to JOANN, Texas is home to 43 stores in 35 cities. Houston has the most locations in the state with four stores.

Closing 500 stores

The JOANN restructuring website issued a statement on Wednesday saying, "After carefully reviewing all available strategic paths to address our ongoing industry, economic and financial challenges, JOANN and its financial stakeholders determined that initiating a court-supervised sale process is the best course of action to maximize the value of the business."

"As part of the ongoing Chapter 11 process, on February 12, 2025, JOANN filed a motion seeking court authority to begin closing approximately 500 stores across the nation. Right-sizing our store footprint is a critical part of our efforts to ensure the best path forward for JOANN."

The hearing to approve the motion to close the stores is scheduled for this Friday, February 14.

What JOANN stores are closing in Texas?

These are the 18 locations in Texas expected to close, according to JOANN:

3206 South Clack Drive Abilene TX

137 Merchants Row Ste 165 Arlington TX

9500 S IH 35 Frontage Rd Austin TX

6330 E Mockingbird Ln Dallas TX

2640 West University Dr Denton TX

15520 Fm 529 Rd Houston TX

9960 Old Katy Rd Houston TX

290 Meyerland Plaza Houston TX

1439 W Pipeline Rd Hurst TX

1219 North Fry Road Katy TX

715 Hebron Parkway Lewisville TX

19105 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy Mesquite TX

2000 F.M. 663 St 500 Midlothian TX

6351 E. Hwy 191 Odessa TX

500 N. Jackson Rd Pharr TX

1049 E. I.H. 30 Rockwall TX

3142 Se Military Drive Suite 126 San Antonio TX

4127 N Hwy 75 Sherman TX

The company expects going-out-of-business sales will begin at these stores on Saturday, Feb. 15, and could continue for several months.

What they're saying:

The news release from JOANN officials says in part, "This was a very difficult decision to make, given the major impact we know it will have on our Team Members, our customers and all of the communities we serve. A careful analysis of store performance and future strategic fit for the Company determined which stores should remain operating as usual at this time. Right-sizing our store footprint is a critical part of our efforts to ensure the best path forward for JOANN."

The backstory:

Founded in 1943, Joann filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March 2024 and listed over $2.44 billion in total debts versus about $2.26 billion in total assets in Chapter 11 petition last year.

In its initial filing, Joann said the company received commitments for approximately $132 million in new financing and expects to reduce its debt by about $505 million.

Meanwhile, the organization did not address the reasons behind their increased debt, but the Associated Press reported last year that consumers have been spending less on non-essential items amid inflation.