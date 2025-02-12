What JOANN stores are closing in Texas?
TEXAS - Due to the second bankruptcy filing for JOANN, the crafts and fabrics chain, the company is set to close 500 of the approximately 850 stores across the country.
According to JOANN, Texas is home to 43 stores in 35 cities. Houston has the most locations in the state with four stores.
Closing 500 stores
The JOANN restructuring website issued a statement on Wednesday saying, "After carefully reviewing all available strategic paths to address our ongoing industry, economic and financial challenges, JOANN and its financial stakeholders determined that initiating a court-supervised sale process is the best course of action to maximize the value of the business."
"As part of the ongoing Chapter 11 process, on February 12, 2025, JOANN filed a motion seeking court authority to begin closing approximately 500 stores across the nation. Right-sizing our store footprint is a critical part of our efforts to ensure the best path forward for JOANN."
The hearing to approve the motion to close the stores is scheduled for this Friday, February 14.
These are the 18 locations in Texas expected to close, according to JOANN:
- 3206 South Clack Drive Abilene TX
- 137 Merchants Row Ste 165 Arlington TX
- 9500 S IH 35 Frontage Rd Austin TX
- 6330 E Mockingbird Ln Dallas TX
- 2640 West University Dr Denton TX
- 15520 Fm 529 Rd Houston TX
- 9960 Old Katy Rd Houston TX
- 290 Meyerland Plaza Houston TX
- 1439 W Pipeline Rd Hurst TX
- 1219 North Fry Road Katy TX
- 715 Hebron Parkway Lewisville TX
- 19105 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy Mesquite TX
- 2000 F.M. 663 St 500 Midlothian TX
- 6351 E. Hwy 191 Odessa TX
- 500 N. Jackson Rd Pharr TX
- 1049 E. I.H. 30 Rockwall TX
- 3142 Se Military Drive Suite 126 San Antonio TX
- 4127 N Hwy 75 Sherman TX
The company expects going-out-of-business sales will begin at these stores on Saturday, Feb. 15, and could continue for several months.
What they're saying:
The news release from JOANN officials says in part, "This was a very difficult decision to make, given the major impact we know it will have on our Team Members, our customers and all of the communities we serve. A careful analysis of store performance and future strategic fit for the Company determined which stores should remain operating as usual at this time. Right-sizing our store footprint is a critical part of our efforts to ensure the best path forward for JOANN."
The backstory:
Founded in 1943, Joann filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March 2024 and listed over $2.44 billion in total debts versus about $2.26 billion in total assets in Chapter 11 petition last year.
In its initial filing, Joann said the company received commitments for approximately $132 million in new financing and expects to reduce its debt by about $505 million.
Meanwhile, the organization did not address the reasons behind their increased debt, but the Associated Press reported last year that consumers have been spending less on non-essential items amid inflation.
The Source: Information in this article is from JOANN company's website and previous FOX Digital coverage.