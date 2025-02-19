West Tidwell Road shooting: Father killed in front of 5-year-old, girlfriend

The Brief A man in his early-20s was shot and killed in northwest Houston while with his girlfriend and a 5-year-old child. Houston police say a black vehicle drove by and shot the man multiple times. The girlfriend and child were not injured.



A young adult male was shot and killed while out with his girlfriend and a 5-year-old child late Tuesday evening in northwest Houston.

Shooting on West Tidwell Road

What we know:

Houston Police Department Lieutenant Willkens reports the young man in his early 20s was at 8101 West Tidwell Road to put air in the car tires.

The man went inside the gas station to get quarters while his girlfriend and the 5-year-old child stayed inside the vehicle.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

When the man came back out, he stayed outside the vehicle. A black vehicle drove up into the gas station parking lot and a passenger shot at the male multiple times. The girlfriend and child were not injured.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

HPD officers arrived at the scene and attempted life-saving measures, including CPR, until the Houston Fire Department arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Houston police could not provide a description of the suspects.