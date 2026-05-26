1 dead, 2 injured in shooting outside West Houston parking lot
HOUSTON - Houston police are working to determine the suspect behind a deadly shooting in the West Oaks and Eldridge area.
Lieutenant J.P. Horelica reports two people were shot, and one person was injured after a stray bullet hit their vehicle on South Highway 6 near Westheimer Road.
Deadly shooting on Highway 6
What we know:
Around 11:48 p.m., West Side patrol officers were called to a parking lot about a shooting involving multiple people.
Officers arrived at the scene and found one dead from a gunshot wound. A second male victim was found shot multiple times and was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
Lt. Horelica says there was a third victim unrelated to the incident. She was driving home when a stray bullet went through her car windows, and she was hit by glass shards. The female victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
According to authorities, there was a group of people in the parking lot planning to go to another lounge south of there.
What we don't know:
At this time, it is unclear if the shooting was a drive-by or if someone shot in the parking lot.
The Source: Information provided by HPD Lt. Horelica.