The Brief One person is dead and another in critical condition after they were shot in a parking lot on South Highway 6 near Westheimer Road. One female was struck by glass after a stray bullet went through her car window. According to HPD Lt. Horelica, it is unclear if the shooting was a drive-by or if someone shot in the parking lot.



Houston police are working to determine the suspect behind a deadly shooting in the West Oaks and Eldridge area.

Lieutenant J.P. Horelica reports two people were shot, and one person was injured after a stray bullet hit their vehicle on South Highway 6 near Westheimer Road.

Deadly shooting on Highway 6

What we know:

Around 11:48 p.m., West Side patrol officers were called to a parking lot about a shooting involving multiple people.

Officers arrived at the scene and found one dead from a gunshot wound. A second male victim was found shot multiple times and was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Lt. Horelica says there was a third victim unrelated to the incident. She was driving home when a stray bullet went through her car windows, and she was hit by glass shards. The female victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

According to authorities, there was a group of people in the parking lot planning to go to another lounge south of there.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is unclear if the shooting was a drive-by or if someone shot in the parking lot.