West Houston pedestrian killed while crossing street

The Brief A pedestrian was killed while crossing the street early Sunday morning. It happened in the 6100 block of Richmond in West Houston. The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with police.



Houston Police say a pedestrian was hit and killed in West Houston early Sunday morning.

Fatal Pedestrian Crash

What we know:

It happened around midnight, according to officials.

A driver was heading westbound in the 6100 block of Richmond as the pedestrian was attempting to cross the main lane of traffic.

The driver stayed on the scene and police believe the driver was not impaired at the time.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where they died.

What we don't know:

The identity of the pedestrian has not been released.