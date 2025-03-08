Houston: Woman arrested for boyfriend's stabbing death, police say

The Brief The stabbing happened on West Alabama Street early Saturday morning. Police say the incident started with an argument between a couple. A 53-year-old woman is accused of stabbing a 71-year-old man.



A woman has been arrested after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in the Montrose area early Saturday morning.

West Alabama St. stabbing

What we know:

The incident happened at about 2 a.m. on Saturday in the 1600 block of West Alabama Street.

Houston Police Lieutenant Wilkins says officers found a 71-year-old man bleeding at the scene. He was sent to a hospital with a stab wound near his shoulder, and he was later pronounced deceased.

A 53-year-old woman was taken into custody. Lt. Wilkens says police found the suspect after she had left the residence.

After speaking to witnesses, police say the suspect and victim were dating, and the suspect did not live at the residence full-time.

The stabbing incident allegedly started with the couple arguing about the woman being too loud while making food.

Lt. Wilkens says police are familiar with the scene due to previous calls related to "family-type disturbances."

What we don't know:

The suspect and victim have not been identified. It's not clear if the woman will be charged.