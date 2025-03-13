Wells Fargo returns $40,000 to Houston-area couple after FOX 26 report

The Brief Wells Fargo has returned $40,000 to the business account for a Houston-area couple who had the money fraudulently transferred. Originally, the bank said they would not return the money. Jose and Amanda Vasquez say two $20,000 transactions were made from their account to a bank in Alabama. The couple said they made Wells Fargo aware of the first fraud transfer, but the bank allowed the second to still go through.



Jose and Amanda Vasquez have a business account with Wells Fargo for their company, Grindstone General Contracting.

"We mainly do renovations for apartment complexes," said Jose.

After having $40,000 fraudulently taken out of their account, Wells Fargo has returned the money to them.

Jose and Amanda's money returned

What they're saying:

In a statement, Wells Fargo told us, "We take pride in serving small business owners and sincerely apologize to Mr. and Mrs. Vasquez for their experience. After completing a thorough additional review of this complex fraud case we are making our customer whole."

"I really appreciate you being the voice of the people," said Jose "Because of people like you we are able to have a voice and a little bit of justice."

What happened to the couple's money?

When we met the couple in February, they told us someone fraudulently transferred $40,000 to a bank account in Alabama.

A Fort Bend County Sheriff's detective believed the transfers were fraudulent, but Wells Fargo felt otherwise.

"They said we don't see this as fraud. We don't believe it's fraud and therefore, we are closing the case," said Jose. "Pretty much saying I wasn't going to get my money back."

The backstory:

When Jose checked his online account on Jan. 27, Jose says he noticed someone had set up a direct pay transfer for $20,000.

"I said, 'Hey, please stop the transaction. It's still pending. I don't recognize it. I don't authorize this transaction,'" he said. "They said, 'No, we're going to let it hit the other account, and we'll investigate."

The following morning, Jose says he sees another $20,000 gone from his account.

"The same thing happened last night. You guys got to stop it, another $20,000 in less than 24 hours," he said.

The couple initiated a criminal investigation.

A Fort Bend County Sheriff's detective believed it's fraud, and has sent subpoenas to a bank in Alabama where the direct pay account is located, and to Wells Fargo. The Vasquez's say they sent affidavits to the bank detailing the fraud.

The couple says they don't understand why Wells Fargo let the second $20,000 leave their account when they had made the bank aware of the first one.