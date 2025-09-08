Wells Fargo customer gets $8,000 back he lost to fraudsters after FOX 26 asks questions

The Brief On November 14, 2024, Scott says more than 100 fraudulent transactions were made on his personal and business accounts by someone in Great Britain. He says he lost almost $20,000. He said it took months to get some of his money back. After we asked Wells Fargo about his case, Scott got his $8,000 back.



Just about everyone would agree, $8,000 is a lot of money. That's the amount Scott Heuring said he was having trouble getting back from Wells Fargo.

On November 14, 2024, Scott says more than 100 fraudulent transactions were made on his personal and business accounts by someone in Great Britain. He says he lost almost $20,000.

He said it took months to get some of his money back.

"We did complaints, and opened up new claims, and then they would just shut these out, saying they had already given me all my funds which was only half," Scott said.

After we asked Wells Fargo about his case, Scott got his $8,000 back and the bank sent us this response, "We appreciate this matter being brought to our attention and having the opportunity to resolve this situation for our customer. At the same time, we apologize for the inconvenience and worry they encountered during the time it took to solve this matter."

No matter where you bank, don't answer calls or texts from your bank that come out of the blue. Be sure to call back or go to the nearest branch in person.

Wells Fargo sent some tips to help you from becoming a victim of a scam.

Helping to prevent scams is a joint effort and vigilance is key. Here are some tips:

Be wary of unexpected calls, texts, social media posts, or emails from scammers impersonating banks, tech support companies and government agencies.

Don’t trust caller ID. Scammers can "spoof" legitimate numbers.

Don’t be pressured or rushed into make a transaction.

Don’t send or transfer money without carefully verifying the recipient and the request as legitimate.

Common tactics include asking you to provide sensitive personal information or to send money to help stop a phony transaction or receive a refund.

Your bank won’t ask you to send your physical card, a payment, or transfer or withdraw funds to prevent or stop fraud in your account. If you get a call asking for that, immediately hang up and call your bank directly.

Don’t share personal information such as passwords, PIN numbers or access codes.

If you are uncomfortable with a request received by phone call or text that you didn’t initiate, don’t respond and hang up immediately. Contact the company using legitimate sources.