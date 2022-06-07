'Welcome To Austin' mural outside upcoming Houston Heights beer garden

People driving down 20th Street in Houston's Heights may be doing a double-take. A big mural reads "Welcome To Austin' on the side of a building currently under construction.

But underneath the bold, red letters that spell out the Lone Star State's capitol, is a much smaller, baby blue line that reads "in the Heights."

According to another sign outside the construction zone, a beer garden named Austin's is set to open this summer.

A 'Welcome to Austin' mural is painted outside an upcoming beer garden in Houston's Heights.

The expansive, two-story building, located at 1221 W. 20th Street in Shady Acres, features an upstairs and downstairs deck with multiple staircases.

Meanwhile, the mural, which is an adaptation of the classic Las Vegas welcome sign, is painted on an adjoining, one-story building with its own wooden deck.

No word on when the bar will open, as summer is already in full swing.