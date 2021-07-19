Wedding boom on amid shortages for flowers and gowns

A post-pandemic wedding rush is on as many couples are rescheduling weddings they cancelled last year. That's compounded by shortages and higher prices.

So many couples are looking to get married, some are having to push their weddings into 2022 or 2023. Or pay up for things in short supply, such as flowers and wedding gowns.

"We had to cancel a month before the wedding," said Dee Dee Doby.

Doby and her fiance, Cory Wingo, had to reschedule their wedding twice.

"You never fully get over the fact that I lost my dad six months before the wedding. Then a month before the wedding, to cancel, and then in the midst of wanting to reschedule again, losing my brother," she told us.

She says they married privately in their living room, and lost $2,000 on a venue deposit they couldn't get back. They're unsure when they'll be able to reschedule their big day.

"Once I emotionally get there, to go ahead and reschedule again," said Doby.

Many couples who canceled weddings due to the pandemic last year are competing with couples already booked for this year. And venues and vendors are struggling to find enough staff.

"Cakes need to be delivered, flowers need to be set up," said wedding planner Erica Gordon with Elite Eventz.

Prices are shooting up due to shortages in things like fondit cake icing, chicken, and flowers.

"Anywhere from $2,000 to $5,000 more than average is alarming even to me, as a planner," Gordon said of the going price for wedding flowers.

Wedding venues are so booked up, many couples are forced to either plan for a date two years out, or choose a weekday.

"I have a client that's getting married on a Tuesday. I have another client that's getting married on a Thursday," said Gordon.

Bridal design firm Justin Alexander Group says wedding dress bookings are up 600%.

A wedding gown shortage is leading brides to pay more, choose from last year's dresses, or opt for a colored gown.

"One bride asked me about a yellow wedding dress, and another a black wedding dress," said Gordon.

But all of the waits and shortages and prices haven't dimmed couples' hopes for the future.

"I know my day will come. It may be taking a little longer to get there, but I know my day will come," said Doby.

Gordon suggests to save money, couples can get married on a weekday, or cut down their guest list.