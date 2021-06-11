Wedding bells for Warriors super fans ring at Chase Center

Wedding bells are ringing on Warriors ground.



Angelina Marie Yambao and Rowell Fidel of Fremont had their first date at a Warriors game, so they decided to get married near their favorite team court.



The wedding ceremony on Wednesday was held outside Chase Center in San Francisco and their reception had beautiful views of the city skyline.



They were also allowed to take photos down on the court.



The team tweeted out photos of the happy couple calling it a "Dub Nation love story."



