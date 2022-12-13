Webster police searching for teen last seen getting on school bus Monday

article

Webster police are searching for a missing teen who was last seen Monday morning.

Police say Sebastian Benjamin Bennett, 17, Monday getting on a school bus leaving campus at the end of the day.

Sebastian was wearing a brown, long-sleeved shirt, a charcoal gray jacket and black boots. He is 5’6" tall, weighs 125 pounds, and has long curly brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know Sebastian’s whereabouts, please call the Webster Police Department at (281) 332-2426.