Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 12:00 PM CST, Polk County
12
River Flood Warning
until WED 9:00 PM CST, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until MON 8:20 AM CST, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until MON 12:00 PM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until MON 11:00 AM CST, Harris County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 2:00 AM CST, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:43 PM CST, Calhoun County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 12:00 AM CST, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
until WED 12:32 AM CST, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until MON 6:45 PM CST, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:30 PM CST, Brazoria County

Watch: Fleeing suspect screams, yells for mercy after police dog catches up with him

By Chris Williams
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX TV Stations

Suspect screams when detained by police dog

Two suspects who led police on a high-speed chase through Sheffield, UK, on Saturday, January 20, were arrested with the help of Police Dog Luna. (Credit: South Yorkshire Police via Storyful)

One of two suspects yelled for police to call back their dog after they ran from authorities in England. 

South Yorkshire Police said the two suspects led officers on a high-speed chase through Sheffield on Saturday, and the officers' dog, Luna, had a hand in catching them. 

The police released footage showing a white Skoda Fabia failing to stop before the chase ensued. 

The National Police Air Service (NPAS) assisted officers by providing an aerial view as the suspects got off the car and ran into the woods. 

RELATED: Anonymous homeless man rescues, leaves motherless puppies with note at shelter: 'My heart shatters for them'

The suspects were then chased by an officer and Luna. The officer managed to catch one suspect, a 27-year-old man, while Luna captured the other suspect, a 23-year-old man. 

"I challenged them, telling them to stand still or Luna would be released. One suspect failed to comply and started to run. I let Luna go, who immediately ran after him and quickly detained him," the officer said. 

Footage also showed the 23-year-old yelling and begging for police to call back Luna.

Both suspects were arrested and later released as the investigation continues. 

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 