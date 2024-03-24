Watch: First responders use plasma cutter to free dog stuck in tire

New Jersey first responders had the task of freeing a dog that got its head stuck in a tire.

The incident happened on March 21,

Firefighters said they tried to pull the dog, named Daisy, from the rim of an old tire but had failed. Instead, one of them had their own plasma cutter and used that.

"Special shout out to our Lt. Brandon Volpe who, with the help of the first responders on scene, used his personal plasma cutter to free Daisy from the rim. Daisy was not injured and is doing well!" Franklinville Volunteer Fire Company wrote on Facebook.

Body cam video from Franklin Township Police Department showed the team of first responders rescuing Daisy.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.

