WATCH: Dramatic dashcam footage shows moment truck slams into car in Southeast Texas
Texas authorities are sharing a "scary" video to remind drivers that one small mistake can lead to a massive wreck.
What we know:
The dashcam footage, released by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), shows a car pulling out onto a highway right into the path of a white truck towing a trailer.
The truck slams into the car at full speed, sending both vehicles spinning off the road in a cloud of dust and debris.
"One move can change everything"
DPS officials say the crash happened because the driver failed to "yield"—or wait their turn—for oncoming traffic.
What they're saying:
"In an instant, a normal day on the road turns into a dangerous situation," DPS wrote on Facebook.
They warned that not waiting for a safe gap isn't just a "small error"—it’s a major cause of serious injuries and deaths on Texas roads.
The takeaway
What you can do:
Police say this video is a perfect example of why every choice matters when you're behind the wheel. They are asking all drivers to:
- Look twice before pulling out.
- Never rush into a gap in traffic.
- Stay alert to keep everyone on the road safe.
The Source: Texas DPS - Southeast via Storyful