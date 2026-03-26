WATCH: Dramatic dashcam footage shows moment truck slams into car in Southeast Texas

The Brief Video shows a truck with a trailer T-boning a car that pulled out into traffic too soon. Texas DPS says failing to yield the right-of-way is a leading cause of major accidents across the state.

Authorities are reminding drivers that every decision behind the wheel impacts everyone else sharing the road.

Texas authorities are sharing a "scary" video to remind drivers that one small mistake can lead to a massive wreck.

What we know:

The dashcam footage, released by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), shows a car pulling out onto a highway right into the path of a white truck towing a trailer.

The truck slams into the car at full speed, sending both vehicles spinning off the road in a cloud of dust and debris.

"One move can change everything"

DPS officials say the crash happened because the driver failed to "yield"—or wait their turn—for oncoming traffic.

What they're saying:

"In an instant, a normal day on the road turns into a dangerous situation," DPS wrote on Facebook.

They warned that not waiting for a safe gap isn't just a "small error"—it’s a major cause of serious injuries and deaths on Texas roads.

The takeaway

What you can do:

Police say this video is a perfect example of why every choice matters when you're behind the wheel. They are asking all drivers to:

Look twice before pulling out.

Never rush into a gap in traffic.

Stay alert to keep everyone on the road safe.