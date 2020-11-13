WANTED: Man, 53, accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child in Houston

article

Authorities are searching for a man accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child in Houston.

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division need the public's assistance to locate 53-year-old Demetrio Omar Garcia.

Houston police received a report of sexual abuse of a child on February 19, 2019, and began an investigation. According to Crime Stoppers, Garcia is accused of sexually abusing the victim throughout the physical year of 2017 to 2018.

Garcia is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’08” tall, 250 to 280 pounds, with brown eyes and salt and pepper hair.

Demetrio Omar Garcia is accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child. (Photo: Crime Stoppers of Houston)

According to Crime Stoppers, a warrant was active as of November 12.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

