Wanted: Man, 20, accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child in SW Houston

Authorities are searching for a 20-year-old man accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child in southwest Houston.

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division need the public's assistance locating Carlos Joel Vasquez Vasquez.

According to Crime Stoppers, Vasquez is accused of sexually abusing the victim from August of 2019 continuing through December of 2019.

Authorities say he has also been charged with Sexual Assault Proh/Deviate.

Vasquez is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’07" to 5’09" tall, 150-170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

A warrant was active as of May 4, 2021, according to Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

