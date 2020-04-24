Walt Disney World to stream 'Happily Ever After' fireworks show for those at home during coronavirus pandemic

article

Missing Disney? Well, you can get watch some Disney magic from home tonight as the theme park will stream a fireworks show online.

Walt Disney World posted a story on its Instagram stating that they will stream Magic Kingdom's 'Happily Ever After' firework show on Friday night. The stream will happen at 7 p.m. on the theme park's Instagram.

The fireworks show was pre-recorded, as Walt Disney World remains closed until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A Wall Street analyst recently said that it is likely Walt Disney World and Disneyland will not open until January 2021, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“Moreover, we now believe the lingering effects of the outbreak — including crowd avoidance, new health precautions, etc. — will dramatically reduce the profitability of these businesses even after they are reopened until a vaccine is widely available,” Hodulik wrote Monday as he changed his Disney stock rating from 'buy' to 'neutral.'

He also said next year’s attendance will likely be halved from 2019.

When the parks reopen, more restrictions will be needed to protect both employees and visitors. It is also possible that reopening could mean dramatic changes to the parks, like keeping every other seat open or screening those who enter the park.

