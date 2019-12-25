Walgreen’s, CVS, Starbucks: These brands stay open on Christmas Day
Even though it’s Christmas, many stores and restaurants are staying open to meet your last-second shopping or food needs. While some major brands aren’t open today – including Target, Walmart and Best Buy – the following retailers may be just what you’re looking for.
Of course, be aware, being open on Christmas applies to most, but not all, locations for these brands – it’s always good to check online or call ahead for your local area.
For last-minute gift needs, you might get lucky at these stores open today:
CVS
Walgreens
Duane Reade
Family Dollar
Rite-Aid
In the middle of cooking and realize you forgot some ingredients? These groceries stores (or 7-Eleven, in a pinch) can help:
Albertsons
Safeway
Vons
7-Eleven
These restaurants and food chains are open today if you’ve given up on the whole “cooking together as a family” idea or need to dash in for a last-minute gift card:
McDonald’s
Dunkin' Donuts
IHOP
Denny's
Applebee’s
Burger King
Macaroni Grill
Panda Express
Shoney's
TGI Fridays
Hooters