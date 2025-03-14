The Brief A burglary suspect was shot by one of the businessowners of the store he was breaking into Friday morning. Houston police say another employee from another business across the street helped the owners detain the suspect until officers arrived. The suspect was taken to the hospital for his gunshot wound and is expected to live, police report.



A burglary suspect is in custody after the homeowner shot him as he was walking out of their business early Friday morning.

W 18th Street burglary shooting

What we know:

Houston police officers were called to 1618 W 18th Street in northwest Houston around 1:30 a.m.

The male and female businessowners saw a guy breaking into their business on security cameras. The two drove to the location and confronted the suspect coming out of the business.

One of the owners, Heather, says they called police, but took matters into their own hands, adding, "We live so close, we’re always here before the police just by nature of being less than a mile away."

SUGGESTED: Truck drivers in Northwest Houston frustrated by equipment thefts

They found the man in the exact same spot he was before on the camera, and confronted him.

That’s when police say he got aggressive with them, so Heather’s husband shot him once in the stomach.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

At that point, HPD tells us a Jack in the Box employee from across the street helped them detain the suspect until police arrived, and he was taken to the hospital.

The suspect, who is possibly in his 40s, was taken to the hospital and is expected to live.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what charges the suspect will face at this time.

Husband and wife catch burglary suspect

What they're saying:

"He found out tonight that he doesn’t get away with everything," said Heather, one of the owners.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

They claim just three days ago, this man in his 40s cut the electrical in the building to steal their copper. So, the husband and wife duo installed a security camera.

"We have lots of cameras, but we installed one specifically in the area we knew he was going to go to," she said.

Then Friday morning, an alert went off, "and we jumped up. We loaded up and got here and circled around"

"I don’t suspect he’s going to be stopping, and unless he’s charged harshly and held accountable, he’ll be back at it."