Voting rights Program Director drafted to help Harris County prepare for November election

HOUSTON- The Texas Civil Rights Project announced temporary changes that will help Harris County prepare for the upcoming elections. Voting Rights Program Director, Beth Stevens has been temporarily drafted as the new Senior Advisor for Voting Rights and Access in Harris County. Stevens will help to strengthen and reform Harris County’s upcoming elections.

“She has a led team of talented attorneys and advocates to truly transform Texas’ voting rights landscape. She will bring that same energy, passion, and expertise to the Harris County Clerk’s office in this critical moment,” said President of the Texas Civil Rights Project Mimi Marzaiani.

Currently, Interim Voting Rights Legal Director, Meredith Horton will temporarily replace Stevens by executing TCRP’s 2020 policy priorities, managing a team of eight expert attorneys across the state, and preparing for the upcoming General Election in November. TCRP was established in 2016 to fix the systemic issues that suppress voting in Texas- from voter registration to casting ballots.

