Voluntary evacuation lifted for Port Neches

The shelter in place and voluntary evacuation order has been lifted for the City of Port Neches.

The Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management says TPC staff has been working to stop leaks that were contributing to the elevated levels of butadiene in the city.

Officials say the levels have now been greatly reduced to "non-irritating amounts".

Air monitoring will continue.

The Jefferson County judge issued the voluntary evacuation order on Wednesday night.

The TPC plant in Port Neches was the site of a fire and multiple explosions on November 27.