FDA approved eye drop can help people regain near vision

The Brief A new eye drop, Vizz, was recently FDA approved and is helping people regain near vision without glasses. Originally used for glaucoma, the drops are now repurposed for presbyopia (age-related farsightedness). Local patients and doctors are impressed with the results. The drops cost about $2 a day.



Vizz eye drops are designed for individuals with good distance vision who struggle with near vision. They work by restricting the pupils, enhancing focus and clarity for close-up tasks.

How Vizz eye drops help vision

The backstory:

Vizz was initially developed in 1975 for glaucoma treatment. Recently, its application has expanded to address age-related farsightedness, known as presbyopia.

The drops were repurposed after discovering their ability to improve near vision without compromising distance vision, unlike other treatments on the market now.

What they're saying:

"Since I started using them this week, I haven't needed my glasses at all," says Chaun Tatum-Williams.

"It's awesome. I am actually surprised," states Sheralyn Beckman.

"As a data-driven person, I don't believe things unless I try them. After the drops, literally within 10 minutes, I was reading clearly without glasses. This is going to make it so much easier to read lab results without searching for my glasses," exclaims Dr. Joseph Varon.

"I have never been so impressed with a drop in all my 46 years of career. It's important to note that the drops do cause things to be dimmer at night. Patients say the drops slightly sting when they first go in, and they cause the eyes to be red for about 30 minutes," states Dr. Allan Panzer with Houston Dry Eye Clinic.

Benefits of Vizz eye drops

Why you should care:

Vizz offers a non-invasive, cost-effective alternative to reading glasses, offered to enhance daily activities and quality of life for those with presbyopia who are tired of wearing glasses.

The drops cost approximately $2 per day, making them an affordable option compared to other vision correction methods. The results last approximately 10 hours after applying one drop in each eye.

Vizz represents a significant advancement in eye care, providing a simple solution to a common age-related vision problem without the need for corrective lenses.

Local perspective:

Houston residents are among the first to experience the benefits of Vizz, with Houston Dry Eye Clinic reporting positive feedback from patients.

Dig deeper:

For more information, visit https://www.houstondryeyeclinic.com and https://www.vizz.com