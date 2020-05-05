Virtual events to enjoy while social distancing on week of May 4

LIVE MOZZARELLA-MAKING CLASS

First up, who doesn’t love a good mozzarella ball, so how about making one in your own home? You can with live mozzarella-making classes from Big Mozz.

You’ll get a pound of grass-fed and cultured cheese curd, salt, a prep list, and access to the Zoom live with recipes.

Classes takes place Fridays at 6 p.m. central. You must reserve by Tuesday the week before. Sign-up here.

CLINIQUE CLASS

How would you like to learn more about skincare and makeup? Clinique hosts daily Instagram live events to answer all your beauty questions. They can even hook you up with a nighttime routine.

NEW ORLEANS SHOW

We can’t get away to New Orleans so how about bringing A taste of it into our living room. You can Support local New Orleans businesses, bars, and artists through live streams, which feature virtual tip jars to help them during this difficult time.

VIRTUAL DISNEY WORLD

Theme parks may be shut down for now but that doesn’t mean you can’t explore. Experience the magic of virtual Disney World 360. Enjoy popular attractions like the Haunted Mansion, Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom, shows, rides, boats and more with their interactive 3D video environment. Check them out on YouTube.

Advertisement

EXPLORE JAPAN

How about a virtual trip of a lifetime to the 20 most iconic destinations in Japan. Travel the country by rail with a little help from Google Earth. You can have a lot of fun beginning to explore these destinations put together by JRpass.com.

AT-HOME WINE TASTING

Lamoreaux Landing is helping you become a Vino expert with wine tasting at home. You order the bottles of wine ahead of time and join them during a virtual class. Three-bottle packs begin at $48. You can also join the winery's social media happy hour every Thursday.