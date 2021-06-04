Expand / Collapse search
VIDEO: UPS driver attacked on his delivery route in San Francisco

By Aja Seldon
Published 
KTVU FOX 2

Delivery driver attacked in San Francisco

A delivery driver was attacked while on his route in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO - Police in San Francisco are investigating an attempted robbery after two men targeted a UPS driver.

The incident unfolded on Thursday around 2 p.m. near Gough and Haight streets.

Viewer video obtained by KTVU shows a man trying to steal a package from a 40-year-old delivery driver right in the middle of a street.

UPS driver targeted, suspect hit by getaway car

UPS driver targeted, suspect hit by getaway car in San Francisco.

When the driver tries to get the box back, his attacker makes a run for it and tries hop in an awaiting getaway car. Karma seems to come back around quick, as the attacker is hit by the getaway car. But the suspect still manages to flee the scene as the getaway driver stops to let the man in. 

The UPS driver was able to retrieve the package, but he did sustain a few injuries in the process. He is expected to be OK.