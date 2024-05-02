Have you ever seen a dancing robot dog? What about a dancing robot dog wearing a sparkly costume?

In honor of International Dance Day, Boston Dynamics, a U.S.-based robotics company, released a video showcasing two of their robotic dogs dancing together, but one was slightly different from the other.

The company attempted to give their robot dog, Spot, a bit of a makeover and dressed it in a sparkly blue costume to show some extra pizzazz on International Dance Day (April 29).

FILE - Still image taken from video showing Boston Dynamics' robot dog, Spot, wearing a blue sparkly dog costume and dancing alongside another robot. (Boston Dynamics via Storyful)

"Sparkles is a custom costume designed just for Spot to explore the intersections of robotics, art, and entertainment," Boston Dynamics said.

International Dance Day was created by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute (ITI), according to the institute’s website.

And since 1982, "an outstanding dance personality" has been asked to write a message to commemorate International Dance Day every year.

This year, Marianela NÚÑEZ, a ballerina from Argentina, was chosen to create a message.

"Let us all know that we are not spectators, but inheritors of a tradition forged with art, dignity and sacrifice, nourishing our path with vocation and love for beauty," NÚÑEZ’s message read, in part.

Storyful contributed to this report.