HERO: Fast-acting employee saves woman's life after she was seen choking

A restaurant employee is receiving praise for his quick actions after a customer was seen choking.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

It happened at Mala Sichuan Bistro in Katy, Texas on Sunday. Surveillance cameras provided by the owners show a woman with her baby holding her throat, choking.

(Photo: Screenshot from video provided by Mala Sichuan Bistro)

That's when an employee is seen leaping into action delivering the Heimlich maneuver on her.

We're told the woman is OK and seconds after the incident, she was hugging and kissing her child in relief.

The employee's name was not given but he is being lauded for their heroism.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP