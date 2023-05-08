Video: Elderly man gives police officer clog dancing lesson during traffic stop

A traffic stop in South Carolina took a turn when the elderly man who was pulled over ended up giving the officer a clog dancing lesson.

Body-worn and dashcam footage shows Officer Woodmansee speaking to the man outside his vehicle shortly after midnight on Sunday morning, May 7, and asking him about his night of dancing.

The man was pulled over for failure to maintain his lane while driving. What seemed like a routine stop turned into a two-step dance lesson.

"Do you dance?" the man asks Woodmansee, after showing her the dancing clogs he was wearing.

"No – I’ve never seen it before," Woodmansee replies, referring to the style of dance.

The man offers to teach her a "two-step" on the road. "Right here?" Woodmansee asks. "Right there," he replies.

Pickens Police joked that they were "not sure yet if Officer Woodmansee will receive training credits from the Criminal Justice Academy for learning the two-step" but said "it definitely brought a smile to our face."

"We brought you traffic stop concert, and now we bring you the traffic stop clogging lesson. Officer Woodmansee has an eye for finding gifted people on traffic stops. This stop for failure to maintain lane quickly turned into a two-step dance lesson from a kind gentleman who had just left Cotton Eyed Joe’s," wrote Pickens Police Department on Facebook.

"Officer Woodmansee has an eye for finding gifted people on traffic stops," Pickens Police added.

Storyful contributed to this story.



