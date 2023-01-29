Video: Driver rescued from car seconds before it erupts in flames on Vegas strip

A driver on the Las Vegas strip was rescued from a smoking car with only seconds to spare before it erupted into flames, video shows.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, an officer responded about 4:30 p.m. Friday to a burning car near Las Vegas Boulevard and and Siegfried and Roy Drive. It appears the car may have crashed into something.

Video shared by the police department shows the officer and a bystander working to get a man out of the smoking car. As they pull him from the vehicle, you see his legs are barely out of the car before it erupts into flames on the same side where the rescue is taking place.

"As you can see, both worked with only seconds to spare before the vehicle went up in flames," police said.

READ MORE: Man killed in avalanche outside Las Vegas on Mt. Charleston

The driver was taken to an area hospital, and the officer was taken to a hospital as a precaution. Police didn’t say whether the driver’s injuries were serious.

READ MORE: Universal Resort opening huge haunted experience in Las Vegas: Here's what we know

"We are so thankful for the quick actions of our officer and the bystander for saving a life!" police said.