Victims in triple shooting in Houston's south side blame each other, HPD says

Houston police officers are trying to determine what happened in a triple shooting in Houston's south side in the wee hours of Monday.

HPD says officers and Houston Fire Department were dispatched for two gunshot victims around 1:10 a.m. at a gas station on Almeda Genoa at Furman.

First responders located a male with a gunshot wound to the arm and a second victim with gunshot wounds to the hip. The victims, who both appear to be in their early 20s, claim they were waiting for a friend when someone with a mask came up to them and shot them.

Officers received another call at 1:56 a.m. about a male who was shot multiple times in the neck and in the upper torso. The victim was found on Friarpoint. He described drive-by shooters as the males in the silver car with the two gunshot victims.

Police determined the two shootings are related and they happened in the 3800 block of Hitchcock.

All three victims were transported to local hospitals and are expected to survive.