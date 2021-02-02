Victim robbed, kidnapped for hours in robbery plot, Houston Police searching for suspect

Houston Police need the public's help in identifying the suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery and kidnapping with a deadly weapon.

On Friday, December 4, 2020 at around 5:45 am, a man claims he was approached by two males while taking out the trash at his apartment complex in the 8000 block of West Tidwell, in Houston.

The complainant stated that the suspects pointed firearms at him and then forced him to get into his vehicle. One of the suspects got into the driver’s seat while the other got into the backseat.

According to Houston Police, the suspects then drove to a bank, located at the 12000 Northwest Freeway.

One of the suspects then exited the vehicle and withdrew money from the ATM by using the victim's pin number.

The suspects then blindfolded the victim, drove him back to his apartment complex, and held him for a few hours, waiting for a bank to open.

While the suspects were inside the victim’s apartment, they took some of his valuables from inside the apartment.

Once the bank was open, the suspects drove the victim back to the bank at the 12000 block of the Northwest Freeway.

The suspects informed the victim to go inside of the bank and to withdraw all of his money from a teller and stated that they would wait inside of his vehicle.

Per Houston Police:

As the victim walked into the bank, he saw an officer working an extra job, at which time he told the officer that he had been kidnapped and the suspects were waiting outside.

The officer then walked outside, resulting in the suspects fleeing the location in the victim’s vehicle.

The victim’s vehicle located later on by responding officers at the 6500 block of W. 43rd.

One suspect has been charged in the case while the identity of the second suspect remains unknown.

HPD drew a sketch of the suspect.

He is described as a black male, 18 to 19 years old, 5’5 to 5’7, 145 pounds, had some red on his hair, including beads and hair was braided.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.

Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.