Hundreds of Venezuelans in Houston joined a worldwide protest today, demanding democracy in their home country and the removal of President Nicolás Maduro.

FOX 26 spoke with several Venezuelans who expressed both empowerment and deep emotion at the gathering.

An emotional Khrystina Zambrano said, "I can hear it all over the world and it just brings me that feeling of, I want to be in my country, I want my country to be free, I want my country to have Maduro out."

Venezuelans have been displaced by the millions due to economic and political turmoil. Maria Christina Menrique emphasized the significance of international attention, "It’s very important that we finally have a lot of attention to what’s been happening in Venezuela for many years."

Following a contentious presidential election, protests have intensified in Venezuela. Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado and elected President Edmundo González Urrutia, alongside millions of Venezuelans, are denouncing Maduro as a dictator who they say rigged the election.

Carlos Diaz explained the deep-seated desire for change, "There are millions of people that want change, so it’s not fair for us. We didn't leave the country because we wanted to; we had to do it because of the situation."

Maduro's government has been accused of censorship, but defiant voices continue to rise. Phrases like "Hasta el final," meaning "Until the end," and "Mano tengo fe," which translates to "Brother, I have faith," encapsulate the resilient spirit of Venezuelans.

Dr. Katherine España voiced a hopeful sentiment, "This is the end. Finally, the world is listening. Thank you for being here. The world is with us. The world understands that he lost, and he should be a man and step down and say 'This is it. This is the end of my power.'"

Over eight million Venezuelans have fled the country. As the political situation unfolds, many warn they may seek refuge in the United States.

Venezuela’s National Electoral Council, whose members are loyal to the ruling party, declared Maduro the winner hours after polls closed. However, unlike previous presidential elections, the electoral body has not released detailed voting data to back up its claim that Maduro earned 6.4 million votes while Edmundo González Urrutia, who represented the Unitary Platform opposition coalition, garnered 5.3 million.

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets again on Saturday in several cities in Venezuela and the world to continue defending what they describe as González’s resounding victory on July 28. The U.S. acknowledged González's victory.