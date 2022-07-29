Stolen SUV submerged in north Harris County pond, deputies say

article

Officials are investigating how a stolen SUV ended up submerged in a pond in north Harris County.

Details are limited as it's an active investigation, but authorities were called out for a welfare check in the 10200 block of Greens Crossing Blvd. That's where responding officers found an SUV submerged in a pond.

Marine units responding to call of vehicle submerged in water (Photo: FOX 26 Houston)

Authorities later said a tow wrecker was attempting to recover the SUV by swimming over and latching it, but realized he could not swim back and called for rescue. Marine units were called to assist and were able to get the SUV, which was later found to be stolen, and saved the wrecker.

No one was inside the SUV, officials added, but an investigation remains underway.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.