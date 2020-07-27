Vehicle hits Harris County Pct. 4 vehicle, driver in custody following short pursuit
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One driver is in custody after authorities said a vehicle he was driving struck a Harris County Sheriff’s Office Pct. 4 vehicle.
The incident started on the Westbound Beltway feeder, near the Antonie Exit around 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning.
Authorities said the sheriff’s office vehicle was doing traffic enforcement when it was struck by an older model Cadillac.
A second Precinct 4 constable, who was with the constable doing traffic enforcement, attempted to pull the vehicle over.
That’s when, authorities said, and a short slow-speed pursuit ensued and later ended in a UHaul parking lot.
Deputies said the driver was taken into custody without incident. He is being tested for intoxication.
Deputies added the damage is mostly scraping damage to both the patrol car and the Cadillac.
No injuries were reported.