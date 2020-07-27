Vehicle hits Harris County Pct. 4 vehicle, driver in custody following short pursuit

article

One driver is in custody after authorities said a vehicle he was driving struck a Harris County Sheriff’s Office Pct. 4 vehicle.



The incident started on the Westbound Beltway feeder, near the Antonie Exit around 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning.



Authorities said the sheriff’s office vehicle was doing traffic enforcement when it was struck by an older model Cadillac.



A second Precinct 4 constable, who was with the constable doing traffic enforcement, attempted to pull the vehicle over.



That’s when, authorities said, and a short slow-speed pursuit ensued and later ended in a UHaul parking lot.



Deputies said the driver was taken into custody without incident. He is being tested for intoxication.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS



Deputies added the damage is mostly scraping damage to both the patrol car and the Cadillac.



No injuries were reported.