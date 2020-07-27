Expand / Collapse search

Vehicle hits Harris County Pct. 4 vehicle, driver in custody following short pursuit

Published 
Harris County
FOX 26 Houston
article

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One driver is in custody after authorities said a vehicle he was driving struck a Harris County Sheriff’s Office Pct. 4 vehicle. 

The incident started on the Westbound Beltway feeder, near the Antonie Exit around 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning. 

Authorities said the sheriff’s office vehicle was doing traffic enforcement when it was struck by an older model Cadillac. 

A second Precinct 4 constable, who was with the constable doing traffic enforcement, attempted to pull the vehicle over.

That’s when, authorities said, and a short slow-speed pursuit ensued and later ended in a UHaul parking lot. 

Deputies said the driver was taken into custody without incident. He is being tested for intoxication. 

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS

Deputies added the damage is mostly scraping damage to both the patrol car and the Cadillac. 

No injuries were reported. 