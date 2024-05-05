Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Polk County, San Jacinto County
13
River Flood Warning
until MON 8:00 AM CDT, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:30 PM CDT, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 PM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until WED 8:01 PM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
Flood Warning
from SAT 11:55 AM CDT until MON 5:45 PM CDT, Grimes County, Brazos County
Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Grimes County, Brazos County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Grimes County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, San Jacinto County, San Jacinto County, Brazos County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SUN 1:05 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Colorado County, Jackson County, Wharton County
Rip Current Statement
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island
Flood Watch
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 1:25 PM CDT until SUN 4:30 PM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County

Car crash into White House security barrier leaves one dead

By Elissa Salamy
Published  May 5, 2024 10:00am CDT
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - Officials are investigating a fatal vehicle crash into a security gate by the White House late Saturday night. 

Police responded around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday to a crash at the intersection of 15th Street and Pennsylvania Ave NW. Officials say the vehicle crashed into a security barrier around the White House complex. 

One adult male was pronounced dead on the scene. 

The Secret Service said the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it collided with the outer perimeter gate. 

The incident is being investigated as a traffic crash by MPD, and the Secret Service says there was no threat to the White House. President Joe Biden was spending the weekend in Delaware. 

Limited traffic closures in the area of the crash were in effect overnight. 