VIDEO: Vandergriff Honda gunman seen from neighboring dealership

New video obtained by FOX 4 shows a former Vandergriff Honda employee firing a gun at dealership and the police response.

The video from a neighboring dealership in Arlington shows a man in a blue shirt running through the parking lot with what police called a shotgun. Gunshots can be heard in the video.

Police identified the shooter as 25-year-old Abbas Al-Mutairy.

Arlington police say the former employee went to the dealership off the I-20 frontage road and started shooting at around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers say Al-Mutairy was still firing shots at the building when they arrived.

Video shows officers running toward the parking lot.

Police say the armed man never made it inside the building, and was shot by officers.

Al-Mutairy remains in the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

He has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant and one count of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Al-Mutairy could face more charges as the investigation continues.

No officers, customers or employees were hurt in the shooting.

Arlington police did say he had been fired from the dealership in the last two months.

Police investigators are expected to release more information on Friday.

The dealership will be closed for the weekend to clean up flooding inside the building.

Employees said the sprinkler system went off during the shooting.