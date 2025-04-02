Val Kilmer movies: Which is your favorite? Tell 26

Expand / Collapse search
By
Published  April 2, 2025 2:26pm CDT
Entertainment
FOX 26 Houston
article

Actor Val Kilmer visits the United Nations headquarters in New York City, New York to promote the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) initiative, July 20, 2019. (Photo by EuropaNewswire/Gado/Getty Images)

Actor Val Kilmer died Tuesday night in Los Angeles at the age of 65.

The brooding, versatile actor played fan favorite Iceman in "Top Gun," donned a voluminous cape as Batman in "Batman Forever" and portrayed Jim Morrison in "The Doors." Which movie was your favorite? CLICK HERE to vote in our poll.

Val Kilmer dies at 65

The backstory:

Kilmer died Tuesday night in Los Angeles, surrounded by family and friends, his daughter, Mercedes Kilmer, said in an email to The Associated Press. Kilmer died from pneumonia. He had recovered after a 2014 throat cancer diagnosis that required two tracheotomies. The New York Times was the first to report his death.

Dig deeper:

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Associated Press.

Entertainment