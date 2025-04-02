Val Kilmer movies: Which is your favorite? Tell 26
article
Actor Val Kilmer died Tuesday night in Los Angeles at the age of 65.
The brooding, versatile actor played fan favorite Iceman in "Top Gun," donned a voluminous cape as Batman in "Batman Forever" and portrayed Jim Morrison in "The Doors." Which movie was your favorite? CLICK HERE to vote in our poll.
Val Kilmer dies at 65
The backstory:
Kilmer died Tuesday night in Los Angeles, surrounded by family and friends, his daughter, Mercedes Kilmer, said in an email to The Associated Press. Kilmer died from pneumonia. He had recovered after a 2014 throat cancer diagnosis that required two tracheotomies. The New York Times was the first to report his death.
Dig deeper:
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Associated Press.