UTMB Galveston hospitals helping families by providing essential items in Care Closet

Unexpected hospital stays can put a huge burden on the loved ones of patients.

UTMB Galveston hospitals are helping these families in a unique way.

The UTMB Care Closet provides food items, toiletries, and clothing, so families can stay nearby without worrying about these essential items.

Galveston hospitals receive patients from all over the state from a variety of economic situations. The public can drop donations in the red bins found on the UTMB Galveston campuses.